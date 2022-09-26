ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – Two separate vehicle accidents early Monday morning resulted in the complete closure of I-10 in both directions near Anthony.

Authorities tell KTSM that one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries as a result of the second crash while no injuries were reported from the earlier accident.

All westbound lanes had re-opened by 7:15 a.m. while all eastbound lanes remained closed.

Officials were encouraging drivers to use S. Desert Blvd. instead of I-10 if they needed to navigate through that area.

It is not known what led to either crash, both of which reportedly happened in a stretch between Anthony and Vinton.

KTSM will continue to follow this situation throughout the day both on-air and online.