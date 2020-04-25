Two COVID-19 deaths in El Paso along with massive 74-case spike Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso saw its deadliest day yet Saturday, with two new deaths announced by City of El Paso Public Health Department officials. These two deaths bring the total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 complications to 12.

The patients were identified as a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s, both men had underlying health conditions. Eleven of the City’s 12 deaths have involved male patients.

In addition to the deaths, El Paso reports an additional 74 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to 780.

There are currently 36 hospitalized patients with 16 of those in the ICU – 13 of whom are on ventilators.

“We once again are saddened to report two new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these two men. We are also extremely disappointed to report another large increase in the number of positive cases,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

“The public must remember there is no vaccine for this disease; which is why we continue to stress that each person must take responsibility and follow the local directive. Everyone should strictly adhere to the directive by staying home and not go out unless it is for essential purposes. If you must go out wear a face covering and continue to wash your hands often with soap and water.”

Health officials remind the public that face coverings are now mandatory in El Paso County.

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear and do not improve, the person should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.









