Two Chico’s Tacos open for first time in months

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Make it a double!

Two Chico’s Tacos locations are open for the first time in months since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses.

The Dyer and George Dieter locations opened Friday morning because they are now allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity. According to one of the owners, who spoke to KTSM, they did not believe the would have benefited financially when they were allowed to work at 25 percent.

The owner also added they are considering this a “soft opening” and are curious to see how it works business-wise.

If all goes well, they may open the Alameda and Montwood locations next week.

The owner also said the staff is excited to see local customers.