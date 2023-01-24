EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two Borderland teachers have received national honors and have been named to the 2023 class of “Extraordinary Educators” as named by Massachusetts-based Curriculum Associates.

Laura Bryant of Central Elementary in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park are among 30 educators from 22 states who were selected for their innovative in-class teaching, being proponents of high expectations and student achievement and championing equity.

Curriculum Associates, which created the national list, develops curriculum, assessments and learning solutions within a connected system.

“Teachers are true rockstars,” said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. “This year’s Extraordinary Educators are no exception — they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate Laura and Rita for their amazing work in the classroom and look forward to providing them with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help them continue to grow their craft.”

With nearly 340 years of combined teaching experience, this year’s class of Extraordinary Educators includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, and instructional specialists. All of the educators were selected by an advisory board featuring leaders from Curriculum Associates, previously inducted Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

The Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to “collaborate, connect, and learn” from throughout the year as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates, according to a news release announcing their selection.

They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year’s class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

Today, Curriculum Associates’ programs are used in one-third of schools in New Mexico.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2023 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.