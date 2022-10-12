EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Police Criminal Investigation Division on October 11, 2022, arrested two sought suspects on six outstanding felony warrants with the assistance of the Socorro Police Patrol.

With the assistance of the Socorro Police Patrol Division, 43-year-old Eddy Medina and 45-yer-old Daneth Ortiz Moreno were taken into custody for sexual and narcotic offenses without incident. They were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under $100,000.00, $100,000.00, $20,000.00, $20,000.00, $20,000.00, $20,000.00 bonds.

