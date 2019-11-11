Twenty-mile DPS chase ends with suspect crashing into CBP booth on PDN Bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 21-year-old man from Socorro is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to flee from Texas DPS Troopers during a 20-mile chase, eventually crashing into a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) booth on the downtown international bridge.

According to DPS, a Trooper attempted to pull over a gold BMW for a traffic violation on Horizon Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. The driver, later identified as Alexis Fernando Ordaz, 21, of Socorro, fled the scene with DPS Troopers chasing him.

The BMW sped more than 20-miles down the Border Highway toward the Paso Del Norte Bridge where Ordaz allegedly hit a CBP booth and a CBP vehicle.

A total of six people were inside the BMW at the time of the crash, including Ordaz. No injuries were reported.

The investigation was handed over to Homeland Security Investigators who eventually charged Ordaz with Conspiracy to Transport Aliens. He is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center without bond. DPS did not say whether the five other passengers inside the vehicle are facing charges.

A search of Ordaz’s criminal history shows several traffic warrants including five from October 2019. Ordaz also has a prior conviction for Aggravated Robbery in 2017. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, which he violated in July of this year, according to court records.