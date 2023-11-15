EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Salvation Army is extending a helping hand by offering Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need, in light of the challenges presented by the economy.

“Rising food costs have created challenges for many people in our community,” said Major Floiran Estrada, leader of The Salvation Army of El Paso. “Anyone needing food this Thanksgiving is invited for a free Thanksgiving meal.”

Community Thanksgiving Drive Thru

Thanksgiving Meal Tickets are free and are available at The Salvation Army at 4300 E. Paisano (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Approximately 600 Thanksgiving meals are expecting to be served.

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: 4300 E Paisano Drive

Photo: Salvation Army El Paso

Photo: Salvation Army El Paso

How to Get Help: If you need a Thanksgiving meal, please pick up a free ticket at The Salvation Army front desk before the big day.

Volunteer Opportunity: Oro Temple No 9 Shriners will serve Thanksgiving meals on volunteer duty! Top Golf and Pepsi employees will volunteer to help prepare the big holiday meal. More volunteers are still needed to help support this event. Volunteers are required to help shred turkeys, prepare meals, and serve meals on Thanksgiving Day.

Donations: Your support and generosity will help ensure that everyone in them community can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal during this special season of gratitude. Five hundred turkeys are needed this holiday! The Salvation Army calls on community members to help reach this goal and donate frozen or fresh turkeys. Financial donations can be made online or by mailed check to 4300 E Paisano Drive.

To volunteer to serve holiday meals or donate, visit this website or call 915-544-9811.