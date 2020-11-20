Turkey Day Giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Police Department and the Las Cruces Police Department recognized a trend in rising cases of DWIs during holidays.

El Paso Police Department told KTSM 9 News there have been 169 crashes involving alcohol so far in 2020. Out of 69 traffic fatalities this year, 23 of them were caused by drinking and driving, which means that every third traffic death involves alcohol.