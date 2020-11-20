Turkey Day Giveaway

Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Washington-DC
Border Report
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Veterans Voices
Holiday News
Top Stories
A look at 2020’s hottest toys
Top Stories
Rudy Giuliani’s leaking hair dye takes social media by storm
Gallery
Once again the Sun City reporting more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases; 22 new virus deaths
Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9
Weather on the go; Another day of record heat in the borderland before a backdoor cold front comes in
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Andrea’s Friday Forecast on 9
Top Stories
Weather on the go; Another day of record heat in the borderland before a backdoor cold front comes in
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Backdoor cold front is expected Sunday
Andrea’s Thursday forecast on 9
Weather on the go; Temperature near record highs Thursday afternoon
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Record highs this week, followed by a slight cool down next week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Silver Star Nation
National Sports
9 Overtime
2020 UFG
Top Stories
Canutillo, Horizon score Thursday night wins — Clint eliminated from 4A playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Queen signs with Houston Rockets as undrafted free agent
Video
Top Stories
Irvin improves to 4-0, El Paso High wins thriller in overtime
Video
Multiple high school football games in El Paso canceled due to COVID-19
Video
Draft Dreams: NMSU’s Trevelin Queen hopes to hear name called
Video
New Mexico State men’s basketball relocates to Phoenix
Video
Living Local
Buy Local 2020
Puppy Picks
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
Legal Matters
Back to School
Top Stories
El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office seeking to hire morgue attendants immediately
Video
Top Stories
The Great Khalid Foundation provides Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 El Pasoans
Video
Top Stories
El Paso hotels see increase of bookings amid COVID-19 surge
Video
Tips to avoid carbon monoxide exposure
Excess donations given to nonprofits put a financial burden on them
Video
Group raising funds for Segundo Barrio’s Sacred Heart Church restoration project
Studio 9
Promotions
Turkey Day Giveaway!
Home for the Holidays 2020
GECU Money Smart Monday
Bud Light-eria
Past Contest Winners
Turkey Trot 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Getting the Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Turkey Day Giveaway
El Paso News
Posted:
Nov 20, 2020 / 02:17 PM MST
/
Updated:
Nov 20, 2020 / 02:17 PM MST