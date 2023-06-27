Get great deals on tuft & needle products, starting now

The days leading up to, during and after Independence Day contain some of the best summer sales you can get. You can grab great general deals on sites like Amazon and Walmart, but some of the best deals are found directly from businesses. The deals found on Tuft & Needle, a furniture and bedding shop, are no exception. Plus, they’re already live. No need to wait for the weekend. The best deals? Saving up to $700 when you buy the Mint Hybrid mattress and Wood Frame together, plus up to 50% off on other items across the site.

What makes Tuft & Needle worth buying?

Tuft & Needle highlights four points on its about us page that it believes make it a top company.

Innovative design: Tuft & Needle’s biggest claim to fame is that it engineered, uses and continues to iterate on a unique material called Adaptive foam. It’s similar to memory foam but offers more pressure relief and body support, plus a cooler sleeping experience.

Responsibly crafted: Not one of Tuft & Needle's products uses harmful chemicals.

100-night trial: Tuft & Needle products have a 100-day trial period with free returns if you decide you don't like something. Tuft & Needle says only 5% of its customers return a product.

Hassle-free warranty: Tuft & Needle mattresses come with a 10-year limited warranty that covers "material defects resulting from defective materials or workmanship."

Tuft & Needle mattress types

Tuft & Needle has three types of mattresses.

The Original mattress is medium firm, best for back and stomach sleepers, with a height of 9.5 inches. It uses Adaptive foam and has a breathable plush cover. It costs the least.

The Mint mattress is medium, best for most sleepers, with a height of 11.5 inches. It uses Adaptive foam with improved cooling gel and an extra layer of Mint foam for added pressure relief. It also has reinforced edges and a removable and washable top cover.

The Mint Hybrid mattress is medium plush, best for most sleepers, with a height of 12 inches. It uses Adaptive foam with improved cooling gel, nano coils for extra support and Micro Diamond memory foam for the coolest-feeling sleep. It also has dense coils on the edges for maximum support and a removable and washable top cover. It costs the most.

Top 5 deals from the Tuft & Needle Fourth of July sale

New T&N Mint Hybrid Mattress

Tuft & Needle’s best mattress is currently 15% off, plus you can get a further 15% off if it’s bundled with a mattress protector, down alternative pillow set and any sheet set. It comes in all major mattress sizes.