Tuff Hedeman kicks off “Cowboy Up” Tour in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Renowned bull rider and pioneer in the sport of professional bull riding, Tuff Hedeman, is saddling up to return to El Paso on Saturday, February 5th with his signature style two-hour adrenaline rush, action-packed entertainment.

The annual Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding returns for the 17th consecutive year to the El Paso County Coliseum, where preparations are underway for what Hedeman is calling the “Cowboy Up” Tour.

El Paso will be the first stop on the 2022 Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour.

The annual bull riding event returns to El Paso with celebrated bulls matched up with super star riders on Saturday, February 5th where the Tailgate Down Party kicks off at 5 PM followed by the doors opening at 6:30 PM. and the competition will get underway at 8 PM.

Tickets for El Paso’s show are already on sale through ticketmaster.com and at the Coliseum Box Office. The show includes the traditional Western Tech Tailgate Down Party on event night at the Coliseum and the after party at Whiskey Dicks.

Top ranked bull riders and bulls will compete for one night only as four-time World Champion and Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer Tuff Hedeman lines up an impressive roster of World Champions and Wrangler National Finals Rodeo athletes to compete for the coveted El Paso championship title.

Bull riding fans will have the rare opportunity to see these extraordinary cowboy athletes including Mexican bull riding champions around town and then competing in the Saturday night performance. These same athletes battle the bulls professionally setting records on all the pro tours.

Tickets are available at www.tuffhedemanbullriding.com. Follow Tuff Hedeman on Facebook and Instagram @OfficialTuffHedeman. Schedule and appearances will be released at a later date.

Prices start at $25 to $90. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets now as the show is expected to be a sell-out.

WEBSITES: www.tuffhedemanbullriding.com, ticketmaster.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.