EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!

Expect a high of 96 degrees today!☀️ A little cooler compared to yesterday, however tomorrow we are expecting to drop to 84 degrees!

We are tracking slightly hazy, smoky skies due to wildfire smoke all the way from Canada.

In the last 24 hours, we have been tracking a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico, it started as Tropical Storm Nine and then Tropical Depression Nine, it is now named Tropical Storm Harold.

Harold is expected to make landfall in Southern Texas throughout our morning bringing heavy amounts of rain and flooding.

Expect lots of rain tonight into tomorrow morning so don’t forget those umbrellas tomorrow!