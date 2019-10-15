Tuesday: Above average temperatures, drying out

Drier air will move in from the west, pushing moisture east of our area, lowering the chances for rain in the Borderland.

The tropical moisture that caused scattered showers in the region Monday will linger in the Borderland as it moves slowly eastward.

The slow-moving moisture will give us 10% chances of scattered showers in the morning hours of Tuesday, mainly expected in far eastern areas.

Tuesday night a backdoor cold front will enter the southwest, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. This will drop highs around the Borderland slightly below average.

Moisture will re-enter our area Thursday, and temperatures are expected to rise into the low 80’s lasting into the weekend.

A cold front will then push our way from the north causing a shift in the warm up, cooling the Borderland into the low 70’s, nearly 9-10° below average.