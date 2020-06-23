TTUHSC to hold candlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday marks the one-month anniversary since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers. The Student Government Association at Texas Tech University Health Science Center will hold a vigil in his honor.

The student-led candlelight vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Organizers say the vigil is in remembrance of those who’ve been killed as a result of racism, police brutality, and social injustice.

Student organizers are inviting all El Paso community members — including partner hospitals, and students from the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College to gather at the center of campus for an evening of reflection, remembers and resolve to change the future.

The TTUHSC Student Government leaders say the event is also a way to keep the momentum of the historic movement going and not allow its energy to fade.

The program includes a candlelit moment of silence, keynote speaker, and musical guest. All attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

WHO: TTUHSC El Paso Student Government Association
WHAT: Candlelight vigil in remembrance of those killed as a result of social injustice
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25
WHERE: TTUHSC El Paso campus, Medical Education Building (MEB) lawn, 5001 El Paso Drive

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council to consider Robert E. Lee Road name change"

Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Juarez Police agent arrested for murder attempt on former police chief in 2015"

Juarez Police investigating triple homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez Police investigating triple homicide"

City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Council looks at ways to continue improving El Paso Police Department"

ARIZONA PRES VISIT PROTESTER

Thumbnail for the video titled "ARIZONA PRES VISIT PROTESTER"

Juarez restaurants reopen but few people stop by

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez restaurants reopen but few people stop by"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link