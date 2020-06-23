TTUHSC to hold candlelight vigil in honor of George Floyd

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday marks the one-month anniversary since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers. The Student Government Association at Texas Tech University Health Science Center will hold a vigil in his honor.

The student-led candlelight vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Organizers say the vigil is in remembrance of those who’ve been killed as a result of racism, police brutality, and social injustice.

Student organizers are inviting all El Paso community members — including partner hospitals, and students from the University of Texas at El Paso and El Paso Community College to gather at the center of campus for an evening of reflection, remembers and resolve to change the future.

The TTUHSC Student Government leaders say the event is also a way to keep the momentum of the historic movement going and not allow its energy to fade.

The program includes a candlelit moment of silence, keynote speaker, and musical guest. All attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

WHO: TTUHSC El Paso Student Government Association

WHAT: Candlelight vigil in remembrance of those killed as a result of social injustice

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25

WHERE: TTUHSC El Paso campus, Medical Education Building (MEB) lawn, 5001 El Paso Drive