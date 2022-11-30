EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Even though World Diabetes Day occurred earlier during the month of November, TTUHSC El Paso says that being aware of the signs and symptoms is important year-round.

According to the CDC, diabetes is described as a chronic or long-lasting health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. The signs of diabetes include increase in urinary frequency, increased thirst, feeling constant hunger and fatigue. Although there is no cure for the disease, there are ways to prevent it such as doing routine checkups.

Dr. Reganathan, a primary care physician at TTUHSC El Paso, expresses that, “Diabetes is a multisymptomatic disease. It affects multiple organ systems. So, it affects the kidneys and is one of the main causes of kidney failure. “