EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — TTUHSC made a special announcement Friday, regarding scholarships for first generation medical and nursing students.

Specifically, $125,000 will be going towards scholarships for first generation medical and nursing students. The announcement was part of TTUHSC El Paso`s “Season of Thanks,” a celebration of support for the mission of the university, which is home to the Foster School of Medicine, Hunt School of Nursing, Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

The event included an annual lunch where community leaders and TTUHSC El Paso donors meet with scholarship recipients and the Borderplex region’s future health care professionals.

