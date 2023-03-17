EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso hosted “Match Day” where 89 Foster School of Medicine students opened their envelopes to see what residency program they were accepted into on Friday, March 17.

“Match Day” ceremony. Courtesy by TTUHSC El Paso Service Account.

The ceremony started at 10 a.m. where students and their families gathered at TTUHSC El Paso campus to know their future steps. This event comes after students have spent the past six months applying to residencies and interviewing.

In past years, Foster School of Medicine graduates have matched to residency programs at prestigious institutions, including The Johns Hopkins Hospital, George Washington University, Baylor University, New York University and others. Graduates who match outside of town are encouraged to bring their expertise back to the Borderplex region after their training.

TTUHSC El Paso offers 22 residency programs including emergency medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, OB-GYN, neurology, pediatrics, psychiatry, radiology, surgery, orthopedic surgery and pathology.

Of the 89 Foster School of Medicine students that matched on Friday, 14 matched with residencies in El Paso. Of those that matched in El Paso, 13 matched with residencies at TTUHSC El Paso.

Mikaela Brentlinger is one of the first students to match to the new pathology residency program at TTUHSC El Paso.

“It’s exciting being in the first class because I get to provide input into how things develop. In a way, my voice is going to be heard more and I can be a mentor to any of the new, incoming residents. It’s exciting because everyone is going to rely on our first class to show them the ropes,” said Brentlinger.



