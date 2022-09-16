EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In honor of National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, TTUHSC’s faculty and staff is being honored.

The faculty and staff at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is known to be a Hispanic-majority, which is significant when it comes to empowering local students and others in the community. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Education recognized TTUHSC El Paso as a Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, making it the second Health-Related Institution in the nation to receive the designation and the only one located on the U.S.-Mexico border. Seventy percent of university personnel, including faculty, identify as Hispanic. TTUHSC El Paso’s role in the community is vital as it serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved.

TTUHSC El Paso’s diversity is key to the success of a student body that’s 48% Hispanic and often first-generation college students. In order to qualify as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, the student body needs to be at least 25% Hispanic. According to the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, Hispanic-Serving Institutions represent less than 20% of institutions but enroll two-thirds of all Latino undergraduates nationwide.

“Students perform better when they have both an environment and mentors that are representative of themselves. Students of minority groups experience unique barriers and stressors that can impact their success in higher education. As an HSI, we aim to foster a culture of belonging by creating inclusive, nurturing environments for Hispanic and other traditionally underserved students.” Christiane Herber-Valdez, Ed.D., assistant vice president for Academic Affairs

