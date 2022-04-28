EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of future health care heroes at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso are being recognized for their strong work ethic with new scholarships. This comes as TTUHSC El Paso is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hunt School of Nursing.

The first two recipients are second-semester nursing students Victoria Parker and Pablo Lucero Jr. As students of the only Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.). The recipient of the Foster School of Medicine scholarship will be selected in May.

The scholarships were established by a $50,000 gift from Kelly Tomblin, president and CEO of El Paso Electric. Her generosity is being matched, in part, by El Paso Electric and TTUHSC El Paso, for a total of $75,000 for medical and nursing students. The scholarship will target first-generation students who have financial need and a strong work ethic to serve their community.

For Lucero, an electrocardiogram (EKG) technician, the scholarship will provide much-needed relief as studying has forced him to adjust his work schedule, meaning he’s working and getting paid less. “Since school started, I’ve had to cut my hours quite a bit, so I need to budget my money really tight,” Lucero said.

Parker’s motivation came as a child when her cousin and grandfather were ill. She spent much of her youth visiting hospitals and watching her loved ones deal with their ailments. It motivated her to become a caregiver.

Now married to a sergeant who is stationed at Fort Bliss, Parker’s goal is to become a psychiatric nurse. She aspires to help active-duty soldiers and reduce stigmas associated with mental health. As a child of a military family, she believes it’s her duty to give back to the military community, and the new scholarship will help her become a voice for active-duty soldiers.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.