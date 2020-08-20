TTUHSC El Paso receives grant from Fort Bliss Spouses’ Association to help NICU babies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fort Bliss Spouses’ Association has awarded Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Department of Pediatrics a $3,000 grant to create the “Supporting All-Star Moms” project.

Ajay Singh, M.D., assistant professor of pediatrics at TTUHSC El Paso, said the multifaceted project has a goal of improving breastfeeding rates for very low birth weight newborns admitted to El Paso Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

As part of the project, the pediatrics department will produce a handbook for mothers of very low birthweight babies, who are often born prematurely.

“The purpose of the handbook is to introduce how we plan to help mothers of our NICU babies navigate health care, how we can help them achieve their goals of breastfeeding and providing the best nutrition for their child,” Dr. Singh said.

“The “Supporting All-Star Moms” program is an opportunity to develop and formulate a plan to help increase the percentage of babies receiving human milk in the El Paso Children’s NICU,” a news release said.

“On behalf of the Fort Bliss Spouses’ Association, we are delighted to support TTUHSC El Paso’s ‘Supporting All-Star Moms’ project in the development of a breastfeeding handbook for NICU moms,” said Helena Ota, the 2020-2021 grants coordinator for the Fort Bliss Spouses’ Association. “Projects like these are critical to fostering healthy communities and empowering new moms, both of which are centric to our mission in supporting the community we live and work in.”