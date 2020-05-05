TTUHSC El Paso President connecting donors with philanthropic opportunities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The President’s Development Council, made up of El Paso community leaders, meet to focus on connecting donors with philanthropic opportunities at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso.

The main focuses include expanding excellence in health care across the Paso del Norte region and preparing the university’s future nurses, physicians, researchers, and soon, dentists.

The council is chaired by L. Frederick “Rick” Francis, Chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank.

According to a release, Francis works with Richard Lange, President of TTUHSC El Paso, and Andrea Tawney, Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement at TTUHSC El Paso, to engage council members in achieving the university’s mission through the support of private contributions.

The council was instrumental in the fundraising campaign that yielded $775,000 for medical student scholarships as part of the recent 10-year anniversary celebration of the Foster School of Medicine, said the release.