TTUHSC El Paso President connecting donors with philanthropic opportunities

El Paso News

by: Paulina Astrid Spencer

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of TTUHSC El Paso’s Facebook page.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The President’s Development Council, made up of El Paso community leaders, meet to focus on connecting donors with philanthropic opportunities at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso. 

The main focuses include expanding excellence in health care across the Paso del Norte region and preparing the university’s future nurses, physicians, researchers, and soon, dentists.

The council is chaired by L. Frederick “Rick” Francis, Chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank.

According to a release, Francis works with Richard Lange, President of TTUHSC El Paso, and Andrea Tawney, Associate Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement at TTUHSC El Paso, to engage council members in achieving the university’s mission through the support of private contributions.

The council was instrumental in the fundraising campaign that yielded $775,000 for medical student scholarships as part of the recent 10-year anniversary celebration of the Foster School of Medicine, said the release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Meat-packing employees tested for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meat-packing employees tested for COVID-19"

Japan 2020: World leaders worry about outright cancelling Summer Olympic Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Japan 2020: World leaders worry about outright cancelling Summer Olympic Games"

El Paso Health Department director stepping down

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Health Department director stepping down"

Juarez medical workers march

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez medical workers march"

El Paso COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000 mark"

ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans

Thumbnail for the video titled "ETSU courting NMSU head coach Chris Jans"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link