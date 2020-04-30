TTUHSC El Paso, Girl Scouts distribute cookies to local hospitals

Paulina Astrid Spencer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso and Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest teamed up to distribute Girl Scout cookies to healthcare professionals.

According to a release, due to local lockdown orders, the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest are unable to do in-person cookie sales, leaving 72,000 boxes of cookies unsold.

300 cases of cookies were delivered by by TTUHSC El Paso’s President’s Development Council member Bruce Gulbas, his wife Jackie Gulbas, and TTUHSC El Paso Associate Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Andrea Tawney.

The cookies were delivered to El Paso Children’s Hospital, University Medical Center of El Paso, the TTUHSC El Paso campus, Texas Tech Police Department, and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics.

Supporters of Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest have purchased cases of cookies and donated them back to the council for distribution to the military, hospitals, fire stations, police stations, EMTs, and senior centers, a release said.

“Girl Scouts across our country are helping make a difference from the safety of their homes. They are making cards for senior centers, donating food to food pantries, staying in contact through virtual means with friends, family and others who need encouragement, and also donating cookies to first responders, essential workers and food banks,” said Patty Craven, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest. “Our council is currently donating over 14,000 packages of cookies. Girls want to make sure they help give a treat to all of these deserving people and hope it puts a smile on their faces.”

