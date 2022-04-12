EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Veronique Masterson, a life-long El Pasoan has been chosen to be part of the one-year-long program from Leadership Women America class of 20222, that helps develop female leaders in the U.S. She’s a member of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso.

Leadership Women America studies some of the most powerful trends shaping U.S., global business and social environments in the 21st century. It’s 2,300 graduates count among them leaders of industry, education, public office and private sector.

“I’ve had the opportunity to participate in Leadership Women programming. These valuable experiences have given me the opportunity to grow my leadership skills and connect with several women leaders from across Texas. I look forward to a similar experience with Leadership Women America while also sharing all the ways in which El Paso and TTUHSC El Paso are vital to the country’s future” Masterson said.

Veronique Masterson has continued advocating for our community, sharing El Paso’s accomplishments while learning from other professionals locally and throughout the state.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic media from the University of Texas at El Paso and a master’s degree in strategic public relations from George Washington University. She’s currently the assistant vice president for marketing & communications with the Office of Institutional Advancement.

She’s been an active member of the Public Relations Association of the Southwest, including nearly two years as president/co-president and other positions on the executive board. Also served on the boards of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation’s Communications Committee and PBS El Paso’s community advisory board.

Thanks to her media relations strategy, TTUHSC El Paso faculty became local go-to experts, and the institution has been part of more than 300 COVID-19-related news stories locally and nationwide. Her team are the recipients of multiple prestigious CASE District IV Accolades Awards for their work in communications, marketing improvement, magazine production, graphic design and photography.



