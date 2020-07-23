TTUHSC El Paso Assistant Professor Competes in Mighty Mujer Virtual Race After Major Weight Loss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lisa Ayoub-Rodriguez, M.D., a Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso assistant professor and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso pediatric hospitalist at El Paso Children’s Hospital, has led a goal-oriented life.

Her academic goals led her to graduate from the Maxine Silva Health Magnet High School in 1999, from Texas Tech University in 2004 and medical school at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

She completed her residency in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she met another goal-oriented individual, her husband Mark Rodriguez.

“Mark’s career goal was to work at Purdue, his alma mater, as a track coach, which he achieved,” Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez said of her husband’s ambitions. “Mine was always to return to El Paso to work in medicine.”

In 2012, Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez returned to her hometown to work at TTUHSC El Paso, and her husband found a position as an assistant throws coach at the University of Texas at El Paso. With her career goals met, she set her sights on something new: her own health.

“A few months ago, I was having lunch with a close friend. I mentioned my desire to lose weight and maintain a healthier lifestyle,” recounted Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez of her recent life-altering moment. “She asked me, ‘What are you going to do about it?’ That was the motivation I needed to set a new goal for myself and begin my health journey.”

For Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez, every journey starts with a “why.” Her “why” eclipsed previous obstacles and soon after starting her weight loss program, results began to show.

Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez aimed to lose 100 pounds within a year, with milestone goals of 20 pounds along the way. She’s lost 75 pounds through a sensible diet, consistent physical activity, and a willingness to try new things.

“My husband has a set exercise regimen – I’m the opposite. I’m always willing to try something new and provide myself with a challenge,” she said.

Her varying tastes in exercise led Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez to try personal trainers, kickboxing fitness, HIIT workouts, running, and a detour in her journey toward an athletic competition.

“Completing a triathlon or any type of race was never something I thought I’d do, but I know training for one helped me reach my other goals,” Dr. Ayoub-Rodriguez said.

She’ll compete in the upcoming Mighty Mujer Virtual Race bike-run event on July 25, as part of the TTUHSC El Paso team, with a goal-centric mantra running through her head and coursing through her body: “I can do it! I will do it!”