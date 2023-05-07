EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Faculty and student providers at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Hunt School of Dental Medicine will offer free screenings and cleanings Monday-Wednesday , May 8-10 at the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic.

As part of the dental school’s mission, access to the clinic’s services will allow residents to address oral health early and receive treatment before conditions worsen and become more expensive.

Since the clinic opened in 2021, students and staff have treated 1,500 patients in the clinic, providing over 7,100 hours of clinical care.

“Our students provide efficient care under faculty supervision in a clinic equipped with the latest technology,” said Fady F. Faddoul, D.D.S., M.S.D., professor and associate dean of clinical affairs. “Free dental days are an opportunity for the Hunt School of Dental Medicine to have a long-term impact on the health and well-being of our community.”

Free dental days schedule:

Monday, May 8: Residents of the 79901 and 79905 ZIP code

The screenings and cleanings will be covered by the Marathon Dental Patient Fund, established by Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The company made a $50,000 investment for dental care access for families near the clinic who might not otherwise have resources for quality dental care. Tuesday, May 9: Adults 55 and older from West Texas and Southern New Mexico

The care is possible thanks to a grant from the Anderson Charitable Foundation Senior Dental Fund. The fund was established with a $10,000 grant from the Carl C. Anderson Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson Charitable Foundation and matched by donations from Harold and Beth Hahn and Adolpho and Debbie Telles. Wednesday, May 10: College students from West Texas and Southern New Mexico

Eligible students include those from the University of Texas El Paso, El Paso Community College, Doña Ana Community College, New Mexico State University, Western Technical College and Southwestern University.

Across West Texas, many suffer from poor dental health due to a lack of access to affordable care. In 2017, only 50% of El Paso residents visited a dentist.

In El Paso County, there’s only one dentist for every 4,840 residents, compared to the national average of one dentist for every 1,638.

Patients can call the oral health clinic at (915) 215-6700 to book an appointment. Limited appointments are available.