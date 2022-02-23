EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Board of Regents is set to return to the Sun City for the first time in four years.

Regents will meet Thursday (Feb. 24) in El Paso on the campus of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

The meeting will take place in the Medical Sciences Building II, First Floor, Room 1A103 (137 Rick Francis St.).

TTU officials say this marks the fifth time a Board of Regents meeting will be held in El Paso and the first since 2018. The board also held meetings in El Paso in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

The last time a board meeting was hosted outside of the TTU System Building was in 2020 at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Amarillo campus.

Overall, there have been 12 board meetings held outside of Lubbock at a TTU System campus location since 1999.

Below are highlights of the topics and items to be discussed at the upcoming meeting, including estimated times with periodic recesses. Meeting materials and a livestream of the meeting are available online.

Thursday, Feb. 24 (all times are Mountain Standard Time)

10:00 a.m. – Call to order; convene as Meeting of the Board and Committee of the Whole Board

Introductions and recognitions

Student Government Association reports

10:30 a.m. – Academic, Clinical and Student Affairs Committee

11:10 a.m. – Audit Committee

11:20 a.m. – Facilities Committee

11:35 a.m. – Finance and Investments Committee

12:05 p.m. – Call to order; reconvene as Meeting of the Board and Committee of the Whole Board

Approval of minutes

Approval of Consent and Information agendas

12:10 p.m. – Executive Session

3:50 p.m. – Following Executive Session, reconvene into Open Session as Committee of the Whole Board

4:00 p.m. – Adjournment

