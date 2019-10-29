‘Trunk or Treat’ raises pedestrian safety awareness as Halloween nears

TORNILLO, Texas (KTSM)- As Halloween approaches, the community of Tornillo came together to shine a light on pedestrian safety.

Tornillo High School hosting its first ever Trunk or Treat on Monday in an effort to give the community Halloween fun but also prevent further pedestrian incidents and deaths in light of a string of recent incidents.

“There’s been a lot of tragedy bombarding our news and our televisions of pedestrians being killed and many times its cause we ourselves are being distracted,” Andes de Jesus Soliz, an English teacher at Tornillo HS said.

Trunk or Treat is where people park their cars in an enclosed space like the Tornillo HS parking lot, and set up booths out of the trunks of parked cars to pass out candy to children and students in a safe and controlled space.

“So the students and the children are able to go from one place to another and ask for candy, they’re typically playing some kind of game in order to get that candy but its all in a safe environment,” Soliz said.

Tornillo parents also hope to raise awareness in the community as Halloween approaches, where kids typically pack the streets as they look for candy.

“Sometimes some of our kids do walk home or ride their bikes so its good for them to have this awareness not just cause its Halloween but because like you said its something that’s been going on recently,” Ines Delgado said.