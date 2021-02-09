Trump’s second impeachment trial is set to begin Tuesday

The trial is expected is expected to run into the weekend and into next week

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — The fourth presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history will be the second for former President Donald Trump.

Trump is the first former president to be put on trial by the Senate.

In the same building that was stormed by pro-Trump supporters January 6th.

A man, who authorities say is the leader of a far-right militia group and led extremists during the Capitol Hill riot, has held a top-secret security clearance for decades and previously worked for the FBI, his attorney says. https://t.co/jhYtzHNEU2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 9, 2021

The Senate will convene this afternoon to possibly pass the organizing resolution dictating the structure of the trial.

Trump is charged with, “Incitement of Insurrection” for allegedly encouraging the deadly January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.