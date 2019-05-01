Trump campaign owes City $470k from February MAGA rally

The City of El Paso says it will be reaching out again to President Trump’s re-election campaign in an attempt to collect nearly half a million dollars owed from his visit to the Sun City in February.

According to the City, the Trump campaign owes $470,000 for the use of police, fire department, and other services during the President’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rally at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The City says the money was due last in late April, so they’re now looking at alternatives to get reimbursed.

“We’ll wait a few more days and we’ll have our comptrollers office again maybe resend them the invoice as a follow up with the campaign. I really don’t know what else to tell you at this point,” El Paso’s Chief Financial Officer Robert Cortinas said.

The President visited El Paso back on February 11.