Truck traveling in wrong direction on I-10 crashes into West El Paso gas station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department reported a crash in west El Paso on Thursday night after authorities say a truck drove right into a gas station.

A white pick-up truck crashed into a Valero gas station early Thursday evening.

The crash happened on the 8000 block of N. Mesa Street at around 5:10 p.m. A KTSM photographer could see what appears to be a white pick-up truck about halfway inside of a Valero gas station. Police tape closed off the parking lot of the gas station.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but not they were said not to be serious.

Officials said the driver of the truck had been driving in the wrong direction on I-10. Police have not said if or what charges the driver will face.