Truck traveling in wrong direction on I-10 crashes into West El Paso gas station

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department reported a crash in west El Paso on Thursday night after authorities say a truck drove right into a gas station.

A white pick-up truck crashed into a Valero gas station early Thursday evening.

The crash happened on the 8000 block of N. Mesa Street at around 5:10 p.m. A KTSM photographer could see what appears to be a white pick-up truck about halfway inside of a Valero gas station. Police tape closed off the parking lot of the gas station.

According to the El Paso Fire Department, two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but not they were said not to be serious.

Officials said the driver of the truck had been driving in the wrong direction on I-10. Police have not said if or what charges the driver will face.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BR.COM VO PRIVATE BORDER WALL FILE FOOTAGE 08..20.20

Butterfield Trail Golf Club working to reopen this fall

131st Field Hospital Training

Movies on the Fly

Locomotive locals providing spark to El Paso

Migrant Children Being Detained in Hotels

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link