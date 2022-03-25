EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover involving a cargo truck in the city’s Northwest side.

The roll over happened shortly after 3 p.m. at the intersection of North Desert Boulevard and Transmountain Road.

Our KTSM crew on scene says a large, double axle transport truck rolled onto its side, blocking traffic headed east on Transmountain.

There is no word of any injuries, with EPPD and emergency crews attempting to clear the wreck.

Look for updates her on KTSM.com and during our later newscasts.

