EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A truck crashed into a home on Alabama and Savannah Avenues on Tuesday evening.

The owner of the home, Violet Urquidez, said it happened around 5:30 p.m. She described to KTSM what she heard and saw.

“Well, I was downstairs and I heard a huge bang and it smelled like smoke. I came up the stairs and I walk in to the den and there is this huge five ton truck,” said Urquidez.

Urquidez told KTSM that there was no driver in the vehicle.

“The room is a mess, there is a large leather sectional it’s gone, it’s tramples, the rod iron from the windows, there’s glass all the way to the kitchen,” said Urquidez.

Urquidez shared photos of the truck in her living room with the logo TCS on the side. She said the company of the truck that crashed did board up her house before leaving.

KTSM 9 News reached out to the El Paso Police Department, however, they said they would not have information for us until Wednesday.

