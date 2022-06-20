EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three-Time Super Bowl Quarterback and Cowboys Legend, Troy Aikman, visited El Paso to promote his new beer, EIGHT.

Aikman scrambled around the Sun City Monday, starting on the east side of town and working his way to the west.

Fans lined up all over town to meet Aikman, buy his beer, and get his autograph. Some fans waited in line for three hours after they saw Aikman post on social media, the hurried to his first location, Albertsons off Zaragoza.

Aikman tells KTSM he wanted to make a beer that was different from something that was already on the market.

“what was on the market had been out there for a long time and thought we could do it a little differently, maybe even a little bit better so we went to work on it, and eight was born, I’m real excited about it. our beer does not have fillers so it has no corn, rice, sugar, or syrups added to it.”’

He says he wanted a beer that fit his lifestyle, a beer that was low calorie and low-carb.

“It really is a better for you beer, and its fits my lifestyle. im very conscious about what i put in my body and as are a lot of people and this beer kind of meets those needs for people that want to be able to enjoy themselves with family and friends and not compromise all the work they’ve put in during the week.”

Aikman says he’s happy to be back in the sun city, saying the fans here have fantastic energy.

Fans waiting in line at Albertson’s for Troy Aikman to appear

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.