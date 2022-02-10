EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation announced the second donation of $25,000 from Tropicana Homes to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Officials with the homebuilder say the donation continues Tropicana Homes longstanding support for the hospital and its mission of providing pediatric specialty care to children within the El Paso community.

On behalf of the over 150,000 patients served by El Paso Children’s Hospital, I would like to thank Tropicana Homes, Bobby Bowling, IV and Randy Bowling for their steadfast commitment to helping children faced with healthcare challenges in the borderplex region. It is because of community support we have worked to limit the number of children having to leave town. Cindy Stout, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital

“Since coming to lead the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation, I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of corporations in our community who want to help the Foundation in our effort to help expand specialized pediatric services in our region,” said Dr. B. Abigail Tarango, Executive Director of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Tropicana Homes and their team have no only donated dollars but also hours of their time to ensure children and their families can recover right here at home.”

Tropicana’s donation is part of a well-established relationship the homebuilder has with El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. In less than four and a half years, Tropicana Homes has gifted over $60,000 to help with pediatric service line growth in our community.

“Tropicana Homes is honored to continue our support of this very important cause,” said Randy Bowling, President of Tropicana Homes. “El Paso Children’s Hospital is doing great work in providing comprehensive care for children in our community, and we are proud to contribute to their mission.”

In 2017, a room on the oncology floor of the hospital was named for Tropicana Homes in honor of its commitment to the health of children in the region.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.