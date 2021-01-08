Treasury issues millions of stimulus pre-paid debit cards

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Starting this week, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately 8 million second Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) by prepaid debit card.

These EIP Cards follow the millions of payments already made by direct deposit and the ongoing mailing of paper checks that are delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments as rapidly as possible.

The department also says that if you didn’t get a card the first time, you might now.

The card will come in a marked enveloped. Make sure to look for the U.S. Treasury seal.

Taxpayers should note that the form of payment for the second mailed EIP may be different than the first mailed EIP. Some people who received a paper check last time might receive a prepaid debit card this time, and some people who received a prepaid debit card last time may receive a paper check.

Like the first round, the payments will be sent on a VISA debit card and will also have the issuing bank name, Metabank N.A. on the back of the card.

According to the Treasury, instructions on secure activation and use will be included in the envelope.

The debit card can be used like any other card.

They can get cash from domestic in-network ATMs, transfer funds to a personal bank account and obtain a replacement EIP Card if needed without incurring any fees. They can also check their card balance online, through a mobile app or by phone without incurring fees. The EIP Card provides consumer protections including certain protections against fraud, loss and other errors.

More information about these cards is available at EIPcard.com.

