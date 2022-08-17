EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso said Transmountain remains open despite an earlier report from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office indicating it was closed due to rockslides.
Earlier this morning on social media the Sheriff’s Office posted a traffic alert warning drivers to avoid Transmountain Loop 375 both East and Westbound due to rockslides from rainfall.
Following the Tweet, TxDot El Paso tweeted saying crews checked the mountain and saw small rocks on the shoulders, but said the roadway was open.
TxDot El Paso said its crews have been sweeping and will continue monitoring the area.
At this time, the mountain appears to be open, TxDot advises people to drive with caution and to the conditions.
