El PASO, TX (KTSM)- About a dozen Union Pacific train cars derailed early Wednesday morning in central El Paso.
A Union Pacific spokesperson told KTSM the derailment included empty tank cars and some hoppers that were carrying grain, which spilled.
It happened underneath the Cotton Street bridge, that’s at the intersection of N. Cotton St and I-10 around 2:45 a.m.
Crews continue to work to clean up and clear the area.
The incident prompted the temporary closure of the Cotton Street bridge, but officials tell KTSM it is once again open.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
- YISD could win grant money via votes from community
- 2022 Spaceport America Cup returns
- Rebuilding Together El Paso is honoring its volunteers
- ‘Nice job!’: Dad catches foul ball at Reds-Padres game while bottle-feeding baby
- 6-year-old girl hailed as hero for saving sister
- FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS TO A GLOBAL ART PROJECT / METALBIRD
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.