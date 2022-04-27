El PASO, TX (KTSM)- About a dozen Union Pacific train cars derailed early Wednesday morning in central El Paso.

A Union Pacific spokesperson told KTSM the derailment included empty tank cars and some hoppers that were carrying grain, which spilled.

It happened underneath the Cotton Street bridge, that’s at the intersection of N. Cotton St and I-10 around 2:45 a.m.

Crews continue to work to clean up and clear the area.

The incident prompted the temporary closure of the Cotton Street bridge, but officials tell KTSM it is once again open.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.



Photo by KTSM viewer Danny Sander

