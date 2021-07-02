Train derails and hits bus stop in Ciudad Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – The wagons of the Union Pacific Train were derailed Thursday in South Juarez on Juan Gabriel Avenue heading South.
Our crew on Juarez said the wagons derailed and crashed against a city bus stop. Fortunately no one was waiting at the bus stop.
The train wagons are being removed and could take several days clean up.
According to civil protection office, the tracks could receive more damage because of the rain water removed some of the dirt on the train tracks.
