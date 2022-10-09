EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a semi-trailer flatbed truck that was stuck on the roadway in Fabens on Sunday, Oct. 9.

At approximately 11:59 a.m., a deputy called out over the radio to the Sheriff’s Office concerning a train that was approaching an intersection where a semi-trailer flatbed truck carrying an oversized load, was stuck on North Fabens Road. The train ended up colliding with the semi-trailer.

This caused the train to derail off the tracks. There are no injuries reported on this motor vehicle accident and no damage to surrounding areas. Union Pacific management is currently on the scene. Union Pacific investigators are said to be on their way. NW 3rd, N FABENS, NE 4th and NE Grace are all blocked off at the railroad by the train. Union Pacific is advising that road closures could be up to 12 hours.

The story will be updated as we receive more information.

