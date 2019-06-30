Trails ‘accidentally’ bulldozed in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Representative Sam Morgan met with Fort Bliss officials to discuss the construction between the Lazy Cow and Roundhouse Trails.

As KTSM previously reported, the project is being done by the Department of Defense and the Army Corps of Engineers. There was initial confusion as to why the trails were effected by the construction

Morgan says the project is to clean up the area which used to be an artillery impact area.

“Based on the quick actions and thinking from the community, we were able to go ahead and halt this. A lot more damage could have been done but right now we are in a good place and I just ask the community to bear with us and let’s work this out together,” Morgan told KTSM.

He says the project is temporarily halted to give all parties time to figure out how to avoid damaging other trails while completing the project.