Traffic: Two semi-trucks jackknife on highways, Transmountain remains closed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two semi-trucks jackknifed and Transmountain Road remains closed as steady rains continued into Saturday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation says Transmountain Road will remain closed until further notice as rain has created dangerous conditions for driving. On Friday evening, TxDOT officials said debris had rolled onto Transmountain as heavy rains moved back into the area.

And, on Saturday morning, two semi-trucks had visibly jackknifed on highways. One was spotted on U.S. 54 and Montana around 7 a.m. and another on Interstate 10 and Kansas in Downtown El Paso.

Another collision was also reported at I10 and Schuster.

El Paso officials continue to urge the public to practice caution while driving on wet roads. And, drivers are advised not to drive into areas that appear to be ponding or flooding.