EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after a shooting in Downtown El Paso closed down the Stanton Street bridge into Mexico.

Traffic congestion on I-10

Traffic is also congested near the Zaragoza bridge in the Lower Valley and appears to be backed up as a result of motorists looking for alternative routes to cross into Mexico.

