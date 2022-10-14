EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after a shooting in Downtown El Paso closed down the Stanton Street bridge into Mexico.
Traffic is also congested near the Zaragoza bridge in the Lower Valley and appears to be backed up as a result of motorists looking for alternative routes to cross into Mexico.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.