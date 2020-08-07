Road closures in El Paso for week of Aug. 9 – 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transportation El Paso District released the schedule for next week’s road closures (Aug. 9 – Aug. 15). Workers will continue finishing the Mesa Park Interchange Project in West El Paso as well as work on other projects throughout the week.

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Sunday, Aug. 9

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Executive complete on-ramp closure.

• Crews will be placing concrete on the pavement at the eastbound I-10 right shoulder.

Monday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 15

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• I-10 westbound between Executive off-ramp and Executive on-ramp complete closure.

• Crews will be removing overhang from underpass bridge and painting.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, Aug. 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• US-54 southbound between Sean Haggerty and Martin Luther King Jr right lane closed with complete Martin Luther King Jr exit-ramp closure.

• US-54 southbound complete Hondo Pass on-ramp closure with complete Hercules exit-ramp closure.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• I-10 westbound complete Copia exit-ramp closed with complete US-54 northbound to I-10 westbound on-ramp closure.

• I-10 eastbound between Redd and Thorn right lane closed.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• US-54 southbound between Montana and Piedras right lane closed with complete I-10 westbound Piedras exit-ramp closure.

• I-10 westbound between Executive and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Thursday, Aug. 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• I-10 westbound between Santa Fe and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed with complete Porfirio Diaz exit-ramp closure.

• Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between Resler and Bluff Creek right lane closed with complete Resler on-ramp closure.

Friday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound complete Paseo Del Norte on-ramp closure.

Pothole Repair

Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• SH-20 (Mesa) westbound between Sunland Park and Resler middle-right lane closed.

• Crews will be working on pothole repairs.

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, Aug. 10 through Friday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• SH-20 (Mesa) westbound between Sunland Park and Resler middle-right lane closed.

• Crews will be working on concrete repairs.

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, Aug 10 through Friday, Aug 14 (complete closure)

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive

• South Americas Avenue southbound traffic detour at North Loop Drive

Crews will be hauling material for retaining walls

Monday, Aug 10 through Friday, Aug 14

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

• Loop 375 southbound right lane closure from North Loop Drive to Alameda Avenue

Crews will be installing bridge beams

Wednesday, Aug 10 through Friday, Aug 14 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

• Loop 375 southbound complete closure at North Loop entrance ramp

• Loop 375 traveling public traffic detour at North Loop drive to Zaragoza Road

Crews will be installing bridge beams

Monday, Aug 10 through Friday, Aug 14

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

• South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure from Socorro Road to Pan American

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Monday, Aug 10

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continue until further notice

• Joe Battle Boulevard southbound left lane closure from Lyman Dutton Circle to Zaragoza Road intersection

• Joe Battle Boulevard northbound left lane closure from Montwood Drive to Zaragoza Road intersection

Crews will be constructing new retaining wall

Monday, August 10

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• Zaragoza Road northbound complete lane closure between Walmart/Chick-Fil-A driveway and McDonalds (all businesses will have one driveway open)

• Traveling public will be shifted to the southbound lanes of roadway

Crews will be preparing roadway for pavement panels

TRAFFIC SWITCH!

Monday, August 10

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• Montwood Drive eastbound complete lane closure between Joe Battle Boulevard and Firehouse Drive

• Traveling public will be shifted to westbound lanes of roadway

• New section of Zaragoza will be open at Joe Battle Boulevard southbound to Montwood Drive to relieve traffic congestion

Crews will be reconstructing placement of concrete panels.

District-Wide Striping Project

Monday, Aug 10 through Friday, Aug 14

Daily and Nightly, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight/different time and locations) and continuous until further notice

• I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound lanes between Airway Boulevard and Schuster to include intersections, entrance and exit ramps

Closure is necessary for mobile striping operation

I-10 Connect

Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14

Daily from 9am to 4pm

• The onramp which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 north of Pershing Drive will be closed to all traffic.

• DETOUR: Continue on Gateway South, enter southbound US 54 south of Pershing.

• Lane closures will be in place on southbound US 54 between Pershing Drive and Montana Avenue

• Crews will be working on a dynamic message sign.

Monday, August 10, and Tuesday, August 11

Daily from 9 am to 4 pm

• The offramp connecting westbound I-10 to Gateway Boulevard West at Loop 478 (Copia Street) will be closed to all traffic.

• DETOUR: Take Exit 21 (Piedras Street) to Gateway West.

• Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Extended Overnight Closures

Tuesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 13

Nightly from 9 pm to 9 am

• Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).

• DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn) to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano, and follow the marked US 62 detour.

• Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed.

• DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 at Pershing Drive.

• Crews will be working on an overhead bridge deck.

Long-Term Closure

Beginning Monday, August 17, lasting approximately six months

• Gateway Boulevard East adjacent to Lincoln Park will be closed to all traffic.

• DETOUR: Enter eastbound I-10 at Loop 478 (Copia Street), then take Exit 23A (Raynolds Street).

• Crews will be working to tie in existing ramps to newly constructed direct connector ramps.

Safety Updates Begin Next Week at Bridge of the Americas

To discourage illegal u-turns and reduce the number of dangerous weaving motions made by motorists leaving the Bridge of the Americas, the Texas Department of Transportation will implement changes to the northbound detour used by motorists next week. All northbound traffic leaving the Bridge of the Americas currently merges onto Paisano Drive using an existing on-ramp. Rather than merging, traffic will enter Paisano at a right angle via a new temporary roadway which is better aligned with the temporary CBP Access point. These changes are scheduled to be implemented during the week of August 10.