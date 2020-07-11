Traffic Closures for July 12-18

Mesa Park Interchange Project

Saturday, July 11 9 p.m. to Sunday, July 12, 8 a.m.

  • I-10 eastbound/westbound between Sunland Park and Executive complete closure.
  • I-10 westbound will close at Schuster, I-10 eastbound at Sunland Park Drive

Crews will be placing the bridge deck. 

Friday, July 10, 9 p.m. to Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. (13-hour closure)

  • I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Executive to UTEP complete closure.
  • I-10 westbound between Schuster and Sunland Park complete closure.

Crews will be placing the bridge deck.  

Transmountain Project

Daily Until further notice

  • Transmountain westbound/eastbound reduced to one lane in both directions between US 54 and Tom Mays State Park.  Bike lane is closed.

Crews will be working on crossover construction in the median. Expect and follow traffic detours. Nightly, Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 179 pm to 5 am

  • Transmountain full closure between US 54 and Resler for the installation of barrier.

I-10 Connect Project

Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15
Nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Southbound US 54 will be closed to all traffic between I-10 and US 62 (Paisano Drive).
  • DETOUR: Take Exit 21A (I-10 East/Van Horn) to Exit 23B (US 62/180/Chelsea Street/Paisano Drive), turn right on Paisano and follow the marked US 62 detour.

Crews will be placing girders for an overhead bridge.

Monday, July 13, through Wednesday July 15
24-hour closure

  • Ramp E which connects Gateway Boulevard South to southbound US 54 at Yandell Drive will be closed.
  • DETOUR: Enter southbound US 54 at Pershing Drive.

Crews will be placing girders for an overhead bridge.

Monday, July 13, through Saturday, July 18
Daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Lane closures will be in place on US 54 at Cassidy Road
  • The Pershing Drive Turnaround connecting Gateway North to Gateway South will be closed to all traffic.

Crews will be performing electrical work.

Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18
Daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Gateway Boulevard East will be closed adjacent to Lincoln Park

Crews will be placing girders for an overhead bridge.

