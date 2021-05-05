Traffic Alert: Rollover crash causes closure of Montwood Drive near Hanks High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A rollover crash on the Eastside caused the El Paso Police Department to shut down all lanes of traffic on Montwood Drive between Lee Elder Drive and Mermaid Drive just before noon Wednesday.

EPPD said an electric pole was hit during the accident. There’s no word on any injuries or what caused the accident.

According to the El Paso Electric Outage Map, 233 people in the area do not have power. The outage was reported at 10:43 a.m. and an expected time of restoration is 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.