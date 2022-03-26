EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic on Loop375 during Friday’s afternoon rush hour was brought to a halt as a semi-tractor trailer rolled onto its side in the eastbound lanes.

The wreck happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Loop375’s Eastbound lanes, just before the Paisano exit, right in front of the Union Pacific transfer yard and the black bridge to Juarez.

Emergency crews and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) responded, with both lanes having to be closed due to the wreck.

Shortly after the wreck, the backup stretched all the way to Executive Boulevard, with traffic being diverted at the UTEP/Spur 1966 exit.

There was no word of any injuries, and emergency crews had the wreck cleared and traffic flowing a few hours later.

There is no word yet as to what caused the truck to roll onto it’s side.











