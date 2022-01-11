Tractor-trailer rollover blocks Loop375 near Downtown El Paso

Scrap metal debris spread across all four lanes of highway, both East and Westbound

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Traffic is at a standstill after a semi tractor trailer rolls over on the westbound lanes of Loop375 near Downtown El Paso.

According to officials, the rollover happened shortly before 11 a.m., with emergency crews still on scene. There are no reports of injuries.

Our KTSM crew at the scene reports that the load on the trailer appears to be scrap metal, which is now spread across all lanes of Loop375 – both east and westbound.

All Westbound traffic must exit at Paisano (Exit 59) and Eastbound traffic is being detoured at Spur 1966 (Exit 62.)

