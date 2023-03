EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A truck transporting 6 cars caught fire on I-10 East this morning.

All lanes are closed eastbound according to El Paso Police department. Back up is to Downtown, clearing time until further notice.

Left lane in I-10 closed westbound, back up to Geronimo.

Drivers asked to take alternate route.