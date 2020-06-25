Tory Burch opens first store at Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso has announced iconic brand Tory Burch will open a new store at its location.

Troy Burch sells an assortment of handbags and small leather goods, footwear, jewelry and soft accessories.

It will be the first Tory Burch store in the El Paso area.

“Tory Burch is an amazing fashionable addition to the ever-expanding selection of top tier retailers at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso,” said Connie Dyer, SVP of Marketing for Horizon Group Properties, the center’s owner and operator. “Our shoppers are always on the prowl for stylish looks, and Tory Burch delivers.”

Tory Burch will be located between Express and Rack Room, officials said.

