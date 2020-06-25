Tory Burch opens first store at Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

The Outlet Shoppes of El Paso are mostly shut down due to precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on March 21, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. – Nearly one billion people around the world were confined to their homes on March 21 as US states implemented stay-at-home orders similar to those in Europe, and as deaths from the global coronavirus pandemic surged towards 13,000. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso has announced iconic brand Tory Burch will open a new store at its location.

Troy Burch sells an assortment of handbags and small leather goods, footwear, jewelry and soft accessories.

It will be the first Tory Burch store in the El Paso area.

“Tory Burch is an amazing fashionable addition to the ever-expanding selection of top tier retailers at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso,” said Connie Dyer, SVP of Marketing for Horizon Group Properties, the center’s owner and operator. “Our shoppers are always on the prowl for stylish looks, and Tory Burch delivers.”

Tory Burch will be located between Express and Rack Room, officials said.