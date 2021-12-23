Tony’s Burrito House owners, customers lose restaurant, not hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nearly one week after a fire tore through one of El Paso’s beloved restaurants – Tony’s Burrito House – the family and employees are still trying to recover and move forward.

The early morning fire on Saturday, December 18 had been burning for several minutes when the family got the call. They rushed to the scene, arriving just after 3 a.m.; red and blue lights reflecting off the flooded street, and the business their grandfather started from a basket and then a trike in Juarez fully engulfed in flames.

The restaurant that had served the unique industrial/commercial/residential neighborhood since May of 1984 was gone.

Every day, for 37 years family members made the trek to serve customers – customers that they describe as family themselves. Coming from miles around to eat the number one Huevos Rancheros in El Paso, the lovingly made Menudo, those same customers now heartbroken at the loss of their favorite restaurant.

As if the fire and the loss of the restaurant wasn’t enough, the family shared that the tips for their devoted workers – collected all year long – were gone; burned like everything else in the building, leaving nothing for the holidays.

Now, those customers-turned-family-members are giving back, and the family wants everyone to know they’re thankful for the visits, calls and texts supporting them.

“We really appreciate it. Thank you very much…” Irene Argueta, Manager/Family Member

At the end of the day both the owners, and the customers-turned-family, may have temporarily lost their restaurant, but not their hope.

For those interested in helping out the family, click here to visit the GoFundMe account set up for their employees.

