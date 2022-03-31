“Fun Home” won the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning April 7, The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Forum Theatre will put forth the 2015 Tony Award Winner Best Musical “Fun Home” at the Forum Theatre on the EPCC Transmountain campus.

Nichole Audrey Hardgrove (left) and Valerie Santos

Fun Home is a musical adapted by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori from Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name.

The story concerns Bechdel’s discovery of her own sexuality, her relationship with her gay father, and her attempts to unlock the mysteries surrounding his life.

Performances will take place on April 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 8:00 p.m. and on April 10 and 17 at 2:30 p.m.

The EPCC Theater Ensemble performs at the Forum Theatre on the EPCC Transmountain campus, 9570 Gateway North.

Ticket prices are:

General Admission- $15

Non-EPCC Students and Military- $10

EPCC Students, Staff and Seniors- $7

Theater-goers can reserve your seats early. Limited seating is available. Box Office: 915-831-5056.

